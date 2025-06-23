London, Jun 23 (PTI) The UK on Monday unveiled a new Global Talent Taskforce backed up by a GBP 54 million Global Talent Fund to attract the world's top science and technology talent to relocate to the country and enhance British expertise in the sector.

The government's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said the taskforce will support researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, top-tier managerial and engineering talent and high-calibre creatives to work closely with the UK's international presence to build a pipeline of talent who want to come to Britain.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: More Than 50 Fighter Jets Attacked Military Targets in Tehran, Says IDF.

The related fund, which is designed to attract world-class researchers and their teams to the UK, will cover relocation and research costs over five years starting this year.

“Genius is not bound by geography. But the UK is one of the few places blessed with the infrastructure, skills base, world-class institutions and international ties needed to fertilise brilliant ideas, and turn them into new medicines that save lives, new products that make our lives easier, and even entirely new jobs and industries,” said UK Science and Tech Secretary Peter Kyle.

Also Read | Did Iran Shoot Down US B-2 Stealth Bomber? AI-Generated Video Circulated To Spread Fake News, Here's a Fact Check of Viral Claim.

“My message to those who are advancing new ideas, wherever they are, is simple: we want to work with you, to support you, and to give you a home where you can make your ideas a reality we all benefit from,” he said.

The taskforce will report directly to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves, and the linked Global Talent Fund will be allocated over the coming weeks via the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) public body to leading universities and other research organisations.

These organisations will be expected to use their expertise to select and target the right talent, aligned with the overarching objectives of the government's new Industrial Strategy aimed at boosting economic growth, also released this week.

“Competition for elite global talent is high, and by establishing this taskforce we are solidifying our position as the first choice for the world's brightest sparks, as well as turbocharging innovation in medicines and inventions of the future, boosting British business and putting money in working people's pockets,” said UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

DSIT said the taskforce is intended to bolster homegrown talent with cutting edge, highly skilled expertise from around the world to work in the key sectors identified as part of a new 10-year industrial expansion plan.

It will also build on commitments in the recent 'Immigration White Paper' to expand eligible institutions for the High Potential Individual visa and fast-track the brightest and best talent into UK high growth and strategic industries, such as the science and technology sectors, the department added.

“UK universities are already pivotal players in attracting global talent and the creation of the Taskforce and Fund will further leverage their role in building our future technologies and driving long-term growth,” said Vivienne Stern, Universities UK Chief Executive.

The government has stressed that this new drive to attract talent will not impact net migration, or the difference between those migrating into the UK and those that emigrate abroad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)