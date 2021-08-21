London [UK], August 21 (ANI): The United Kingdom will provide vaccines against COVID-19 to Afghans coming to the country, the government said on Friday.

"Additional healthcare provision, access to COVID-19 vaccinations and funding for housing will be provided to support Afghans coming to the UK via the Afghanistan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme," the statement read.

The authorities of England, Scotland and Wales will have access to a share of 5 million pounds as aid for providing housing and support to arriving Afghans, the statement added.

So far the UK has secured the evacuation of 1,615 people since Saturday, including 399 British Nationals and their dependants, 320 embassy staff, and 402 Afghan nationals under ARAP.

The UK is doubling the amount of humanitarian aid to the region, up to £286 million with immediate effect, and our new bespoke resettlement scheme will be one of the most generous in British history, set to relocate up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghans, the statement said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they will focus to evacuate the Afghans who risked their lives supporting us over the past twenty years and to whom we owe so much.

"We will do everything we can in the days, weeks and months ahead to protect the most vulnerable, which is why we're doubling our humanitarian aid to the region and setting up a new bespoke resettlement scheme to give up to 20,000 of those most in need of refuge here in the UK," he said.

The Taliban entered the capital city on Sunday and declared victory over the Ashraf Ghani government. Chaotic scenes have since ensued in the city, where people can be seen rushing to the airport to flee the nation. (ANI)

