Gwadar, August 20: At least two children were killed and several others were injured in a suspected suicide attack in the port city of Gwadar in Balochistan province on Friday, sources said. The blast occurred on Gwadar's Expressway near a Chinese vehicle, killing two children and injuring others, including a Chinese national, sources said. The injured have been rushed to a local hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The police and other law enforcement agencies have reached the blast site and cordoned off the area for further investigation. The incident comes less than two weeks after a motorcycle bomb blast took place at Quetta's Hali Road roundabout, near the Balochistan Assembly and the high court, leaving two policemen dead and 21 others injured, including 12 cops. Five Killed, 30 Injured in Bomb Blast in Pakistan's Punjab.

Protests are ongoing in Pakistan's port city of Gwadar against a severe shortage of water and electricity and threats to livelihoods, which have been blamed on the Chinese. The protests are part of a growing backlash against China's multibillion-dollar belt and road projects in the country, The Guardian reported. This week, demonstrators, including fishers and other local workers, blocked the roads in Gwadar, a coastal town in Balochistan. Lahore Blast: Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf Claims India's RAW Behind Attack at Hafiz Saeed's Residence.

They burnt tyres, chanted slogans and shut down the city to demand water and electricity and a stop to Chinese trawlers illegally fishing in the nearby waters and then taking the catch to China. Two people were injured when the authorities cracked down on the protesters. "We have been protesting and rallying against the Chinese trawlers, and shortage of water and electricity for over a month now. But the government never paid heed to our demands. We had to observe a complete shutdown strike and we were attacked by the district administration," said Faiz Nigori, a local political worker.

