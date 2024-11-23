Brussels [Belgium], November 23, (ANI): Jamil Maqsood, the President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), has strongly condemned the ongoing human rights abuses and unconstitutional actions by the Puppet Government of Pakistan in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

In a recent statement, Maqsood expressed grave concerns over the imposition of the controversial Presidential Order, calling it a politically motivated move aimed at stifling fundamental freedoms and eliminating peaceful dissent in the region.

He emphasized that the Presidential Order imposed in PoJK represents a severe violation of human rights, undermining the rights to peaceful assembly, free expression, and protest fundamental rights protected under international human rights law. He also denounced the order as unconstitutional, highlighting that it lacks both moral and democratic legitimacy. The people of PoJK, who have long struggled for self-governance, autonomy, and freedom from external interference, have been denied the opportunity to participate in genuine democratic processes for decades.

"The imposition of this decree is a direct attack on the socio-political fabric of PoJK," Maqsood said. "By silencing dissent and suppressing the demand for justice and democratic representation, Pakistan is further deepening the marginalization of the people in this region."

The UKPNP also raised alarms about reports of ambulances being misused to transport weapons and ammunition to security forces in Kotli. This disturbing practice, Maqsood stated, violates international humanitarian laws, including the Geneva Conventions, which strictly prohibit the use of medical vehicles for military purposes. He condemned Pakistan for exploiting resources meant for saving lives, endangering both civilian health and the credibility of humanitarian services in PoJK.

Another point of concern highlighted by the UKPNP is the increasing militarization of PoJK, particularly in civilian areas such as Rawalakot, Bagh, and Kotli. Maqsood condemned the use of force to suppress peaceful protests, leading to widespread violence, fear, and instability. Reports of arbitrary detentions, physical assaults, and crackdowns on demonstrators are deeply concerning, with the UKPNP calling for urgent international intervention to address these violations.

They have urged global institutions, including the United Nations Security Council, the United Nations Human Rights Council, the European Union, and other international human rights organizations, to take immediate action against Pakistan's actions in PoJK. The party emphasized that the international community's silence has allowed Pakistan to continue its oppressive policies unchecked.

The UKPNP remains committed to raising these issues at international forums, ensuring that the voices of the people in PoJK are heard and their fundamental rights are protected.

The UKPNP has called for the immediate repeal of the Presidential Order in PoJK, demilitarization of the region, an investigation into the misuse of ambulances for military purposes, and the restoration of fundamental rights, including freedom of assembly and speech. The party is committed to raising these issues internationally to protect the rights of the people in PoJK. (ANI)

