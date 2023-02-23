By Shailesh Yadav

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI): Russia's invasion of Ukraine is not especially a matter for the host country (India), rather it is a matter for the entire international community, said German Finance Minister Christian Lindner after the G7 meeting held here today.

Responding to a question on how Germany is engaging with India on the Russia-Ukraine issue, the German Finance Minister said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is not especially a matter of the host (India) country, it is a matter of the international community.

Lindner said that we have sanctions and all conventions of sanctions have to be accounted and European Union will make further efforts.

"Tomorrow there will be a sanction package and we invite all members of G20 countries and the international community to be very clear on Russia's aggression against Ukraine this includes sanctions and for example the oil price cap and other measures we have introduced so far," he added.

Lindberg said that we have to avoid the convention of sanctions, adding, "We need to keep pressure on Russia. The global economy has shown its resilience. Now we have to make further efforts to completely isolate Russia from the international markets, to reduce the capability of Russia, to continue this war against Ukraine."

Lindner said that G20 in India is the symbol of cooperation on multilateralism, especially these days when we witness this terrible war in Ukraine.

"It is of utmost importance that the rule-based international order is maintained and high responsibility for our host India as president of G20 to underline that we have to maintain international rule-based order and multilateralism that we won't allow others to hurt the international order," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a press conference said that the US would like to see strong condemnation of the war due to the impact it had on Ukraine and on the global economic outlook.

During the press conference after her speech at the 2023 G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Ministerial in Bengaluru, the secretary said, "It is one of the most significant factors that is reducing growth and causing very negative spillovers in low-income countries. We would like to see the IMF negotiate an agreement to lend to Ukraine."

The Secretary said International Monetary Fund's managing director is being clear that it is the goal she has to negotiate a full programme by the end of March.

"It is something we will emphasise in our discussions," she said. (ANI)

