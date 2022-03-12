Kyiv [Ukraine], March 12 (ANI): Petro Kotin, the head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear company Energoatom said that Russians have asked the staff at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to follow the orders of the Russian state atomis energy corporation Rosatom.

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine's media outlet in a tweet on Saturday said, "Russia brings 11 engineers to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Petro Kotin, the head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear company Energoatom, said that Russian occupiers told the plant's staff that they must follow the orders of the Russian state atomis energy corporation Rosatom."

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), located in southern Ukraine, has reported a fire on its territory on March 4. The nuclear power plant is located in the Zaporizhzhia region and is the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe.

In a separate tweet, the Ukrainian media outlet informed that Belarus will rotate its troops on Ukraine's border.

"Belarus Defense Ministry said it was sending 5 battalion tactical groups to replace five others that had been on the border to prevent "nationalist formations, illegal weapons and explosives" from getting into Belarus," reported The Kyiv Independent.

Moreover, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its Twitter handle shared contact information for those wishing to provide humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian population or support the Ukrainian military and territorial defence fighters.

People who are in Ukraine and those who are from other countries can both provide help to Ukrainians in these times of dire need.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine. (ANI)

