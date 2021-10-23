Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): Foreign Secretary of United Kingdom Liz Truss complimented the Royal Navy flagship aircraft carrier, the first Queen Elizabeth Class carrier as it visited Mumbai.

The minister also highlighted the symbol of the flagship carrier as the Indo-pacific tilt and UK's plan to deepen defence ties with "key partners".

"Fantastic to be on board aircraft carrier @HMSQNLZ in Mumbai as she visits India #CSG21 As the UK's Carrier Strike Group's flagship, she symbolises: #GlobalBritain, Our Indo-Pacific tilt, Our plan to deepen security and defence ties with key partners," Truss tweeted.

"The ship is the spearhead of the Carrier Strike Group (CSG), a symbol of the UK's world-leading defence capability, whose visit to Mumbai is a clear sign of our growing defence and maritime co-operation with India. While in India the CSG is taking part in the most demanding exercise ever between undertaken between the UK and India, involving all three military service," according to British High commission release. (ANI)

