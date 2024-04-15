Stephen Kavanagh, Executive Director of Policing Services at INTERPOL with Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Praveen Sood (Photo credits:X/@CBIHeadquarters)

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Stephen Kavanagh, a British police officer and the current Executive Director of Policing Services at INTERPOL, arrived in the national capital on Monday for high-level meetings and to discuss the future of international crime-fighting with the government.

Kavanagh began his trip with a visit to India Gate, following which he held bilateral meetings with senior Indian government representatives, including the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Praveen Sood.

At the CBI headquarters, they exchanged views on tackling law enforcement challenges and increasing cooperation between countries.

CBI director Sood and Kavanagh spoke about the need for deeper international cooperation to counter terrorism, as well as to combat drug smugglers and technology enabled crime, including the safe use of artificial intelligence.

On his visit to India, Stephen Kavanagh said, "India is a critical partner for INTERPOL, whose agencies have been at the forefront in tackling multi-dimensional criminal activities at the global level.

The British police officer further emphasised that if elected as the Secretary General of INTERPOL, he would work with members to drive an increase in data and analysis, delivering operational successes against drugs, cyber and crimes against wildlife and the environment.

He also stated his vision for INTERPOL, stating that it is "underpinned by principles that I believe in strongly; impact through the delivery of tangible operational outcomes, innovation to outsmart criminality, working inclusively and openly for all our member countries, and serving always with integrity, humility, and professionalism."

Moreover, Stephen Kavanagh is on a visit to India with other delegations, including Christina Scott, Acting High Commissioner of the UK to India, Robert Holness from the UK National Crime Agency and Sorrel Evans, UK Home Office.

The visit marks a significant step towards strengthening international cooperation between the UK and India in combating transnational crime. It was reiterated to strengthen bilateral ties and work closely together to address common security challenges effectively, including the need for expediting mutual legal assistance and prioritising extradition requests relating to fugitives. (ANI)

