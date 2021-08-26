Kabul [Afghanistan] August 26 (ANI): The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned the terror attack near Hamid Karzai International Airport and expressed his support for the victims of the blast, his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Dujarric also informed that Secretary-General is following the ongoing situation with great concern, reported Sputnik.

"He condemns this terrorist attack which killed and injured a number of civilians, and extends his deep condolences to the families of those killed, and stands in solidarity and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The developments came after twin explosions were reported in the capital city of Afghanistan which killed at least 35 people and over 50 people sustained injuries, multiple sources confirmed.

Earlier today, Pentagon confirmed two explosions in Kabul. The first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel, which is not too far away from the first location. (ANI)

