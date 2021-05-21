Jerusalem, May 21 (AP) The top United Nations envoy to Israel and the Palestinian territories is welcoming the cease-fire in the latest war between Israel and the Hamas- militant group that rules Gaza.

Tor Wennesland said early Friday on Twitter that he extends his “deepest condolences to the victims of the violence & their loved ones.”

He also thanks Egypt and Qatar for their work with the UN in brokering the deal that ended 11 days of fighting.

He adds that now “the work of building #Palestine can start.” (AP)

