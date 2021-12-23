Male [Maldives], December 23 (ANI): President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the current Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that he had been fully vaccinated including a booster.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I am isolating at home with mild symptoms. I was privileged to have been fully vaccinated including a booster. My prayers are with the millions suffering from Covid and the billions without access to vaccine," Shahid said in a Tweet.

Maldives has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus on December 7, according to media reports.

Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) confirmed that it had detected the Omicron virus after conducting genomic sequencing on samples taken from a tourist from South Africa who arrived in the country on November 27, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the latest figures from the HPA, over 92,000 active cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the country. (ANI)

