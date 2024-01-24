New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Highlighting that the world is witnessing the "damaging and destabilising" effect of terrorism, President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis emphasised the need among member states to collaborate in efforts to combat this menace.

He further urged member countries to "honour their commitments in the interest of peace and stability in the international system."

In response to a question about India being a victim of terrorism and cross-border activities, during a presser in the national capital, Francis stated, "Terrorism is a global phenomenon. It is everywhere. Radicalisation exists in places where you would think it does not exist. And its effect on society is damaging and destabilising. It's not acceptable."

Acknowledging India's struggles with terrorism, Francis said, "I'm aware that India has been a victim of terrorism."

Stressing the need for countries to cooperate and collectively combat this menace, he referred to the UN's programme of action on anti-terrorism and urged all countries to honour their commitments under the programme.

"The anti-terrorism mechanisms are working," assured Francis, underscoring the importance of international cooperation and the exchange of information to minimise the possibility of terrorism.

Recalling the tragic incident at a Mumbai hotel during the 26/11 attacks, where several lives were lost, Francis called on the international community to redouble efforts to eliminate global terrorism.

"I remember well the incident at the hotel in Mumbai in which several people lost their lives. We must, as an international community, redouble our efforts to rid the world of international terrorism," Francis said.

"No one can deny that terrorism is disruptive. It undermines everything we try to do in the United Nations," stated the UNGA President. He highlighted the Security Council's adoption of resolutions on anti-terrorism, emphasising their binding nature as countries have an obligation to implement these resolutions.

In conclusion, Francis urged all countries worldwide to honour their commitments in the interest of global peace and stability, saying, "So all countries have an obligation. The UNSC has adopted a number of resolutions on anti-terrorism and those resolutions have the force of law. I would hope that all countries in all parts of the world will honour their commitments in the interest of peace and stability in the international system."

During his India visit, Francis will pay floral tributes at the 26/11 memorial. On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

His engagements in Mumbai will include a visit to the National Stock Exchange and an address on New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism, organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

On January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day, he will participate as a state guest in the Republic Day Parade of Maharashtra. (ANI)

