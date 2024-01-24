Moscow, January 24: Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday accused Ukrainian forces of shooting down a military transport plane, killing all 74 people aboard, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war being swapped. The POWs were being transported to Russia's Belgorod region, the ministry said Ukrainian officials did not comment on the crash and The Associated Press could not confirm who was aboard. Officials in Kyiv cautioned against sharing unverified information. Russia Plane Crash: All Aboard Aircraft That Crashed Near Ukraine Were Killed, Says Governor

In addition to the 65 POWs, the Il-76 transport carried a crew of six and three other passengers, the ministry said. According to the statement, Russian radar registered the launch of two Ukrainian missiles from Ukraine's Kharkiv region bordering Belgorod. The ministry called the attack "a terrorist act".

Video of the crash posted on social media showed a plane falling from the sky in a snowy, rural area, and a massive ball of fire erupting where it apparently hit the ground. Firefighters, ambulances and police rushed to the site in the Korochansky district of Belgorod, state news agency Tass reported, citing a local emergency services official.

