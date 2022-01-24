Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Sindh Puri

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Sindh Puri held a telecall with UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr Sultan Al Jaber on various issues relating to the bilateral energy partnership and condemned the recent terror attack on UAE last week.

"Had a substantive and wide-ranging telecall with Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director & Group CEO of @AdnocGroup on various issues relating to bilateral energy partnership," said Puri in a tweet on Monday.

"We agreed that significant progress has been made on critical issues for furthering this very important partnership, since our last meeting in November 2021. I conveyed India's support to UAE and condemned the recent terror attack on UAE last week," he added.

The Minister also informed that Dr Al Jaber expressed his condolences at the loss of the lives of two Indian nationals (Hardeep Singh Ji and Hardev Singh) at the recent attack in UAE.

Jaber said that under the guidance of UAE leadership, the country is committed to supporting the families and children of the two deceased Indians. (ANI)

