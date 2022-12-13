New York [US], December 13 (ANI): A Uttar Pradesh government delegation, led by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, visited American aircraft manufacturer Sikorsky's main plant at Connecticut in the United States. During the visit, the delegation invited Sikorsky to participate in the Global Investors Summit in Uttar Pradesh.

The delegation invited Sikorsky to hold a conference for manufacturers in India, who can source components to the firm. The delegation led by Suresh Khanna included Uttar Pradesh MLA Siddarth Nath Singh, Arvind Kumar, the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner of UP, Awanish Awasthi, the advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Secretary to CM Yogi Adityanath, Amit Singh.

The Uttar Pradesh government delegation held a meeting with CEO Sikorsky, Vice-President and CEO of India Operations. During the meeting, the officials of Sikorsky gave a presentation on what Sikorsky is doing in fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and missiles. Awanish Awasthi informed that a team of Sikorsky showed the UP delegation led by Suresh Khanna a very modern plant where the development of Blackhawk helicopters tasks place.

During the meeting, Arvind Kumar gave a presentation on the Uttar Pradesh defence corridor. The delegation offered Sikorsky to source equipment from the Uttar Pradesh defence corridor and from Uttar Pradesh. Awasthi informed that Sikorsky also has a joint venture with Tata in Hyderabad, from where they source cabins.

Awanish Awasthi, the advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a tweet said, "Visit to SIKORSKY'S Main Plant at Connecticut and a very fruitful discussion with CEO Sikorsky, Vice- President and CEO of India Operations on the sourcing of Components and Systems from the UP Defense Corridor. Mr Suresh Khanna Finance Minister UP led the Indian Delegation."

An Uttar Pradesh government delegation, led by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, is on an official visit to New York and San Francisco this week to attract investors for the state under 'Invest UP', according to a press release by the UP government on Sunday.

The focus area of the delegation will be IT and electronics, agro and food processing, defense and aerospace, pharmaceutical and medical devices, energy, venture capitalist, retail, automobile components, electric vehicle, and textile sectors.

The delegation will depart for San Francisco on December 14. It will then participate in the Investor Showcase for the 'Uttar Pradesh Global Investor Summit 2023', on December 15. According to the release issued by the UP government, the delegation will also meet several US companies and startups, aiming to attract investment for the state in the targeted sectors. (ANI)

