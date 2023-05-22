Missouri [US], May 22 (ANI): In another incident of gun violence in the US, three people were killed and two others wounded - including one critically - in a shooting at a Kansas City bar early Sunday (local time), police said.

Officers responded at 1:25 am to the Klymax Lounge on Indiana Avenue and found multiple victims at the scene, Kansas City Police Officer Donna Drake told Fox News.

Police said two of the victims died at the scene - one was found inside the bar and the other was outside the building. A third victim died at the hospital.

Two other victims wounded in the shooting were also rushed to a hospital, Drake said. One of the victims was in critical condition, while the other was in stable condition, reported Fox News.

Police haven't yet identified the victims other than to say they were all adults, and they didn't release many details about what led to the shooting.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were processing the scene and speaking to potential witnesses early Sunday, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

There have been 207 shootings in the US in 2023, as of May 7, CNN reportedThis means that there have been more shootings in the US in 2023 than in any previous year since at least 2013, according to CNN.

Mass shootings in the US are being tracked by CNN using data from the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit group formed in 2013 to track gun-related violence. Both CNN and GVA define a "mass shooting" as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter. (ANI)

