Omaha, Feb 20 (AP) The Agriculture Department is scrambling to rehire several workers who were involved in the US government's response to the ongoing bird flu outbreak that has devastated egg and poultry farms over the past three years.

The workers were among the thousands of federal employees eliminated on the recommendations of billionaire Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency that is working to carry out Trump's promise to streamline and reshape the federal government.

Also Read | Brazilian Teen Dies After 'Injecting Himself With Butterfly Remains Mixed With Water', Police Investigate Possible Online Challenge.

Republican Rep Don Bacon said the administration should be more careful in how it carries out the cuts.

"While President Trump is fulfilling his promise to shed light on waste, fraud, and abuse in government, DOGE needs to measure twice and cut once. Downsizing decisions must be narrowly tailored to preserve critical missions," said Bacon, who represents a swing district in Nebraska.

Also Read | Elon Musk's SpaceX Makes History: Company's Falcon 9 Rocket Launches From Florida, Lands in Bahamas for First Time.

The bird flu outbreak has prompted the slaughter of roughly 160 million birds to help control the virus since the outbreak began in 2022. Most of the birds killed were egg-laying chickens, so that has driven egg prices up to a record high of USD 4.95 per dozen on average. The federal government has spent nearly USD 2 billion on the response, including nearly USD 1.2 billion in payments to farmers to compensate them for their lost birds.

A USDA spokesperson said the department "continues to prioritise the response to highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)" and several key jobs like veterinarians, animal health technicians and other emergency response personnel involved in the effort were protected from the cuts. But some employees of the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service were eliminated.

"Although several APHIS positions supporting HPAI were notified of their terminations over the weekend, we are working to swiftly rectify the situation and rescind those letters," the department spokesperson said.

Politico and NBC News reported that the jobs that were eliminated were part of an office that helps oversee the national network of labs USDA relies on to confirm cases of bird flu and other animal diseases. It wasn't immediately clear how many workers the department might be trying to rehire and whether any of them worked at the main USDA lab in Ames, Iowa.

Trump administration officials said this week that the USDA might change its approach to the bird flu outbreak, so that maybe entire flocks wouldn't have to be slaughtered when the disease is found, but they have yet to offer many details of their plan. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)