Washington DC [US], April 11(ANI): United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has highlighted the strengthening of India-US bilateral ties, with particular emphasis on expanding defence cooperation and new avenues in the energy sector, especially following India's recent passage of the SHANTI Bill.

In a post on X, Ambassador Gor underscored that defence cooperation between India and the United States continues to expand, strengthening the security and strategic capabilities of both nations.

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https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2042663156904767766?s=20

"Defence cooperation between the U.S. and India is only growing and it's making both our countries safer and stronger. Discussed with Deputy Secretary Feinberg ways that we can deepen ties, including through defense sales of U.S. equipment, the best in the world, and strengthening interoperability," he wrote.

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Separately, the US envoy also highlighted progress in bilateral energy cooperation, following high-level discussions with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Washington DC.

https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2042664033908601295?s=20

"Great to spend this morning with @SecretaryWright and FS Vikram Misri to discuss the future of US-India energy cooperation. After India's historic passage of the SHANTI bill, we are ready to cooperate on civil nuclear in addition to other areas such as coal gasification and U.S. LPG exports," Gor stated in another post.

According to the Indian Embassy, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also met US Energy Secretary Chris Wright in Washington DC, where both sides discussed strengthening energy security, expanding bilateral energy trade, and exploring new areas of cooperation under the India-US energy partnership framework.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on Energy Secretary Chris Wright @SecretaryWright @ENERGY. Discussions focused on advancing energy security, deepening bilateral energy trade, and identifying new avenues to strengthen the Energy Partnership."

During his three-day visit to Washington DC, Foreign Secretary Misri also held a "productive" meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The meeting, which was also attended by Ambassador Sergio Gor, covered key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, critical minerals, defence cooperation, and engagement under the Quad framework.

"Welcome to the White House, Vikram Misri! Productive meeting with Marco Rubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defense and the Quad. Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month!" Sergio Gor said in a post on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)