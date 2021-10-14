Washington, Oct 14 (PTI) The US on Thursday announced two rewards of USD 1 million each for information leading to the arrest of alleged human smuggler Abid Ali Khan from Pakistan and disruption of his network.

The State Department said Ali Khan allegedly operates a Pakistani-based smuggling network that facilitates the travel of undocumented individuals into the United States from the Middle East and southwest Asia in exchange for payment.

In addition to planning and coordinating the international travel from Pakistan through multiple countries, Ali Khan allegedly offered or provided false documents for foreign nationals to use for travel, said the US Department of State in a press release.

The first reward of up to USD 1 million is offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Ali Khan, while a second USD 1 million reward is offered for information leading to the financial disruption of Ali Khan's human smuggling network, the State Department said.

Early this year on April 7, the Department of Justice unsealed a federal indictment filed in the Eastern District of Virginia charging Ali Khan with conspiracy to encourage and induce an alien to unlawfully enter the US, encouraging and inducing a foreign national to unlawfully enter the United States, and bringing an alien to the United States.

On the same date, the Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against Ali Khan and the Ali Khan Transnational Criminal Organisation pursuant to Executive Order 13581 “Blocking Property of Transnational Criminal Organisations,” stemming from the same criminal conduct.

