Islamabad [Pakistan], January 2 (ANI): The US budget for 2023 includes $15 million for improving security along the Pakistan-Afghan border and an unspecified amount of funds to promote gender equality in Pakistan, reported The Dawn.

The Dawn report said: "The first pledge underlines Washington's desire to help Islamabad curb terrorist attacks from Afghanistan that have become a major threat for Pakistan."

The funds provided for gender equality indicate the possibility of further US engagement with Pakistan in social developments.

Both US and Pakistan are looking for a stable relationship based on "shared concerns" and interests, as the US State Department said at a recent news briefing, according to The Dawn.

The US seeks a strong partnership with Pakistan on counter-terrorism and expects sustained action against all militant and terrorist groups without distinction, said a State Department spokesperson when asked by Geo News to comment on Washington's calls to assist Islamabad in dealing with TTP threats amid a spike in terror incidents.

Both countries have suffered terribly due to terrorism, the US official said.

"We look forward to cooperative efforts to eliminate all regional and global terrorist threats and are continuing to discuss ways that can be most effective in this regard," the spokesperson said, as quoted by Geo News.

The US has on multiple occasions said that they will help Pakistan deal with the TTP. The militant group has launched various attacks on Pakistan's security forces using Afghanistan's soil.

The issue was also mentioned during Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's recent telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Antony Blinkon.

"Blinken, according to a statement, offered his condolences for lives lost in recent terrorist attacks and underscored the United States' resolute support for Pakistan as its combats terrorism," reported Geo News.

Recently, a top US military commander said the United States is concerned by the threat posed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to the south Asian country's security amid the surge in violence perpetrated by the outlawed group in the country.

"We value our bilateral relationship and welcome opportunities to expand our cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as counterterrorism and border security," Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael E Kurilla was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune newspaper.

General Kurilla made these remarks in response to a question about the possibility of the US extending support to Pakistan in dealing with the terror threat.

A recent report by The Daily Times said that Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces remained under the grip of criminal activities as Pakistan suffered close to 376 terror attacks the previous year.

The report claimed that the majority of the attacks were carried out by banned terror outfits such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Daish (Islamic State Khorasan) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). (ANI)

