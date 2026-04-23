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Agency News Agency News World News | US Calls on Nepal to Enhance Support for Tibetan Refugees, Strengthen Economic Ties Amid Regional Pressures Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Samir Paul Kapur, highlighted the difficulties faced by Tibetan refugees in Nepal during his visit to Kathmandu from April 20 to 22, calling on the Nepali government to enhance support mechanisms amid continuing humanitarian concerns, as reported by Phayul.

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 23 (ANI): US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Samir Paul Kapur, highlighted the difficulties faced by Tibetan refugees in Nepal during his visit to Kathmandu from April 20 to 22, calling on the Nepali government to enhance support mechanisms amid continuing humanitarian concerns, as reported by Phayul.

During his three-day visit, the senior US official met with members of the Tibetan community in Kathmandu. Representatives of the refugee population pointed out ongoing issues such as obstacles in running businesses, difficulties in opening bank accounts, limited access to nursing education, and restrictions in participating in wider economic activities.

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In his meeting with Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, Kapur directly addressed these concerns, urging greater assistance for the roughly 10,000 Tibetan refugees living in Nepal. He also stressed the need to provide identity cards to refugees, explaining that official documentation would allow them to enter the tax system and take part more actively in the economy. Nepali officials acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue, particularly given Kathmandu's diplomatic relationship with China. Minister Khanal reportedly reiterated Nepal's commitment to supporting Tibetan refugees on humanitarian grounds while also pointing to broader geopolitical considerations. "We are hosting them on humanitarian grounds and will continue to do so," he said, according to the Phayul report.

Kapur's comments came soon after China's ambassador to Nepal, Zhang Maoming, called for stricter controls on Tibetan and Taiwanese activities during an April 13 meeting with Home Minister Sudan Gurung. Beijing has consistently urged Kathmandu to ensure that its territory is not used for activities it considers politically sensitive.

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The visit also took place amid wider diplomatic engagement with Nepal's new government led by Prime Minister Balen Shah, with discussions focusing on regional stability and how to manage China's growing influence, factors that have, in recent years, led to increased monitoring and movement restrictions on Tibetan refugees. Separately, Kapur met with Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Foreign Minister Khanal to discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation. Talks included boosting US investment in sectors such as tourism, clean energy, and information technology, with Nepali officials promising reforms to improve the business climate, according to Phayul.

After the meetings, Kapur stated on the social media platform X that stronger economic collaboration could help develop Nepal's infrastructure and promote shared growth. He also pointed to discussions on expanding bilateral trade and tackling issues like illegal immigration and human trafficking, reaffirming the United States' commitment to strengthening its partnership with Nepal, as noted in the Phayul report. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)