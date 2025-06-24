Tel Aviv, Jun 23 (AP) Iran launched a missile attack Monday on a US military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites.

The attack came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran. The US confirmed the air base in Qatar was targeted by a missile attack from Iran and said no casualties were reported.

Also Read | 'Reserves the Right To Respond Directly': Qatar on Iran's Retaliatory Action Against US at Al Udeid Air Base.

Iran said its Monday night missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on its nuclear sites this weekend, signalling its likely desire to deescalate.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: Air India Express Diverts 2 Doha-Bound Flights Following Qatar Airspace Closure.

Here is the latest:

UN chief presses for return to diplomacy in Israel-Iran conflict

Secretary-General Antonio is publicly and privately “being supportive of any diplomatic efforts that can be restored,” the UN spokesman says.

Asked about France and Russia who have offered to mediate in the US-Israel-Iran conflict, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said there are also other countries: “We've seen Oman being very productive in that sense, and I think anyone that can help, should help.”

The secretary-general “has condemned every escalation in this conflict,” Dujarric told UN reporters Monday.

“What we need to see is not more missiles going both ways or different ways. What we need to see is, as we said, a return to diplomacy.”

He stressed: “The more we see unilateral use of force, the more we see violations of international law, the riskier the region gets.”

US installations in the Middle East

The US military as of early this month about 40,000 service members in the Middle East, many of them on ships at sea as part of a bolstering of forces as tensions rose again in the region, according to the Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations research and policy centre.

The US has military sites spread across the region, including in Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

Iraq's foreign ministry says military options must be avoided

Iraq's foreign ministry said in a statement Monday that “regional crises can only be resolved through dialogue, resorting to diplomatic channels, and avoiding military options, which only bring further escalation and suffering”.

The statement stopped short of condemning the attack by Iran on a US base in Qatar, but said Iraq is “following with deep concern the dangerous and accelerating escalation in the region”.

Baghdad has close ties to both Washington and Tehran and has attempted to strike a delicate balance between them.

Iraq also announced a complete closure of its airspace. Most of the country's airspace was already closed due to the ongoing Israel-Iran war, but the airport in the southern city of Basra had been open until Monday.

Trump wants oil producers to pump more crude amid jitters that Iran may close critical shipping lane

Trump on Monday called for the US and other oil-producing economies to pump more oil as crude prices remain volatile following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Trump urged stepped-up production as the White House sharpened its warnings to Iran against closing the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil and gas shipping lane, in retaliation for the US strikes on Iran's nuclear programme.

“To the Department of Energy: DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! And I mean NOW!!!” Trump posted on social media. He added, “EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I'M WATCHING! YOU'RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY. DON'T DO IT!”

Trump made his call hours before Iran launched attacks on US forces at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base, the country's first act of direct retaliation against the US after Trump ordered strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Iran also targeted the Ain al-Assad base housing US troops in western Iraq, an Iraqi security official told The Associated Press. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly.

Arab league calls Iran's missile attack unacceptable

The Arab League chief has expressed his “complete solidarity” with Qatar following Iran's missile attack, calling it “unacceptable.”

Ahmed Abou-Gheit reiterated his warning about the risks the military escalation poses to the region.

“We remain hopeful that the current confrontation will be contained as soon as possible,” he wrote on X.

UAE flights back on

Flights are landing and taking off again in the United Arab Emirates, according to a post on X by Flightradar24, which tracks real-time air traffic.

Flightradar24 added that more than 10 flights earlier had to divert from the UAE.

Ambiguity around reports of an attack in Iraq

An Iraqi security official told The Associated Press the Iraqis had been informed by US officials that missiles had been launched on Monday toward the the Ain al-Assad base housing US troops in western Iraq.

He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment publicly.

However, he said, the missiles never arrived. No group claimed responsibility for an attack on the base.

A US military official who also spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment said there was no confirmed attack on the base in Iraq.

“The only confirmed attack on a US base was in Qatar,” he said.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry calls for a ceasefire in the region

Egypt has condemned Iran's missile attack in Qatar as a “violation to its sovereignty and a threat to its territorial integrity.”

A statement from the Egyptian foreign ministry expressed concerns about “the rapid grave escalation” in the region and called for a ceasefire to “preserve regional security and peace.”

UAE condemns Iran's attack in Qatar

The United Arab Emirates on Monday condemned “in the strongest terms” Iran's attack against a US military base in Qatar.

The UAE's Foreign Ministry said it was a violation of international law and Qatar's sovereignty and airspace.

Turkey's Defence Ministry says its military units are safe in Qatar

Turkey's Defence Ministry said Turkish military units in Qatar and Iraq were safe and unaffected by the reported missile attacks on US bases there.

The ministry said all security measures were in place and developments were being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines cancelled tonight's flights to Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Muscat, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

French President Macron says the spiral of chaos must stop

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a national security meeting on the crisis between Israel and Iran in the Jupiter room at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, June 22, 2025.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed France's “solidarity” towards Qatar and urged all parties for “de-escalation and return to the table of negotiations,” following the missile attack on a US military base.

In a message posted on X, Macron said “the spiral of chaos must stop.”

French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot denounced a “dangerous escalation for which Iran bears a heavy responsibility.”

Speaking on national television France 2, Barrot said there's “a spiral of violence that puts the region at risk of a generalised conflagration.”

US confirms missile attack from Iran on US military base in Qatar

A Defence Department official is confirming a missile attack from Iran on a US military base in Qatar but says no casualties have been reported.

The official said Monday that Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles. The US is continuing to monitor the situation, said the official.

The confirmation came soon after Iran acknowledged the missile attacks, saying the attack in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on its nuclear sites over the weekend, signalling its likely desire to de-escalate.

Saudi Arabia condemns Iran's attack

Saudi Arabia on Monday condemned “in the strongest terms” Iran's attack against a US military base in Qatar.

The kingdom's Foreign Ministry described the action as a violation of international law and said it affirmed its “full support” for Qatar.

Plane carrying Lebanese prime minister to Qatar had to land in Bahrain

A Lebanese official told The Associated Press that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam was on his way to Qatar when the country closed its airspace ahead of the Iranian missile attack on Al Udeid base.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said Salam is now in Bahrain.

Bahrain later temporarily closed its airspace due to the firing of missiles.

Egypt's national airliner cancels flights in the region

Egypt's national airliner, EgyptAir, says it has cancelled flights between Cairo and the Arab Gulf countries “until the situation stabilises in the region”.

Airports across the Gulf warn of delays and cancellations

Airports across the Gulf are warning of cancelled, delayed and redirected flights, as planes are turning around from the Gulf, according to flight data.

Planes are redirecting from the United Arab Emirates based on flight paths and air traffic control audio, according to a post on X from Flightradar24, which tracks real-time air traffic.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council says targets in Qatar were far from residential areas

Iran's Supreme National Security Council in a statement said: “The base targeted by Iran's powerful forces was also a significant distance from urban facilities and residential areas in Qatar.”

It added: “This action posed no danger to our friendly and brotherly nation of Qatar and its honourable people. The Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to preserving and continuing its warm and historic relations with Qatar.”

Gulf Nation of Bahrain says it is suspending flights in its airspace

The Gulf nation of Bahrain that is home to the US 5th Fleet headquarters says it is temporarily suspending flights in its airspace.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry urged residents to avoid driving on main roads “for public safety” saying they should be kept for official use.

Air raid sirens went off there.

Iran says its missile attack on Qatar matched number of bombs dropped by the US

Iran said its Monday night missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on its nuclear sites this weekend, signalling its likely desire to deescalate.

Iran made the announcement via a statement from its Supreme National Security Council after the attack, which Qatar said caused no injuries.

Iran also said it targeted the base because it was outside of populated areas.

Qatar condemns attack by Iran

Qatar Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on Al Udeid base by Iran's Revolutionary Guards calling it “a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty, its airspace, and international law.”

The ministry added that the continuation of such military activities endangers security and stability of the region.

“We call for an immediate end to all military activities,” Qatar's foreign ministry said.

Qatar's Defence Ministry says Iranian strikes on the gas-rich nation did not inflict any casualties.

The ministry added that Qatari forces took part in intercepting Iranian missiles that were directed toward the Al Udeid base that houses US troops.

It added that Qatar's airspace is now safe.

Qatar said there's no casualties after Iran's attack on the Al Udeid Air Base

The quick statement from Qatar Foreign Minister spokesman Majed al-Ansari said that the energy-rich nation “condemns the attack that targeted Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard”.

“We reassure that Qatar's air defences successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles,” it added.

Qatar said it would push for diplomatic efforts for “a serious return to the negotiating table and dialogue”.

Al Udeid is also home to the Combined Air Operations Centre, which provides command and control of airpower across the region as well as the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, the largest expeditionary wing in the world.

Trump visited the base and addressed US and Qatari troops there in May during a trip to the region

Speaking to US troops at the base in May, the president said “my priority is to end conflicts, not start them”.

“But I will never hesitate to wield American power, if it's necessary, to defend the United States of America or our partners. And this is one of our great partners right here,” referring to Qatar.

“When we're threatened, America's military will answer our enemies without even thinking about it. We have overwhelming strength and devastating force.”

Iran launched a missile attack on US forces at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites

Iran said Monday night it attacked American forces stationed at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base.

It made the announcement on state television as martial music played. A caption on screen called it “a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America's aggression.”

The attack came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran.

White House monitoring reported Iranian strikes on US base in Qatar

The White House and Pentagon aware of, and closely monitoring, the potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, according to a senior administration official. The official was not authorised to comment publicly.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the attack

However, its President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on the social platform X just before the attack: “We neither initiated the war nor seeking it. But we will not leave invasion to the great Iran without answer. With all our being, we will stand by security of the beloved nation and will answer any wound on body of Iran resorting to faith, wisdom and determination. People! God takes care of us.”

Trump questions ex-Russian president, suggesting some countries could give nuclear warheads to Iran

Trump is casting doubt on former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's suggestions that “a number” of countries were considering supplying Iran with nuclear warheads.

“Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump posted on his social media site.

The president also questioned Medvedev's authority compared to Russian President Vladimir Putin, writing that the threat of nuclear attack “should not be treated so casually. I guess that's why Putin's THE BOSS.'”

Trump ended his message with an implicit threat. He said U.S. bombing might displayed in Iran over the weekend could pale in comparison to the lethal force of “our nuclear submarines.”

EU foreign policy chief urges Iran not to close Strait of Hormuz

The European Union's top diplomat has called on Iran to not close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for energy supplies.

Kaja Kallas spoke to journalists after a meeting of the EU's 27 foreign ministers. She said closing the strait would have “a huge impact also for the broader trade in the world.”

She also said that in talks with the United States and regional actors, “everybody is concerned of the same thing, which is the spillover effect” of violent instability in the Middle East.

New Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

State media in Lebanon says Israel has carried out airstrikes in parts of the country's south, including the Hezbollah stronghold of Apple province. There is no immediate word on casualties.

Monday's airstrikes were more intense than the usual, near-daily ones that Israel has carried out since a ceasefire ended its 14-month war with Hezbollah in November. Israeli's military says it struck rocket launchers and an arms depot for Hezbollah.

One Iranian describes rationing and some fear

An Iranian who fled Tehran says bakeries and gas stations have been rationing supplies and struggling to keep up with people's fears.

“Some people spent a night sleeping in the pump station lines until it was their turn,” the 38-year-old told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity out of safety concerns.

He said they heard explosions Monday targeting the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard headquarters, which he said was in the area in Karaj.

Thousands of Afghans leaving Iran every day

The United Nations estimates that 10,000 Afghans have been returning home from neighbouring Iran every day for the past few days.

The UN special envoy for Afghanistan tells the UN Security Council that communities and the country's Taliban rulers “have made huge efforts to absorb returnees.” But Roza Otunbayeva says that “without international assistance, there are limits to safe, orderly and peaceful returns.”

Japan watches with maximum sense of urgency

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba says he is watching the possibility of a closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran with a “maximum sense of urgency,” as it would severely impact Japan's energy supply.

Japan relies largely on oil imports from the Middle East.

Ishiba had hoped to discuss the issue during the upcoming NATO summit. But Japanese officials say he has cancelled the trip.

Tehran prison reportedly holds French citizens

France is calling for the release of two French citizens believed to be held in Tehran's Evin prison, which was targeted in an Israeli airstrike.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on social media he spoke with his Iranian counterpart and demanded their liberation and immediate access to consular support.

Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris were arrested in May 2022. French authorities say they were on vacation. Iranian authorities accused them of protesting with Iranian teachers and taking part in an anti-government rally.

Evin Prison has held citizens of Western countries, dual nationals and political prisoners often used by Iran as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)