Washington [US], May 12 (ANI/Sputnik): US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and UK counterpart Ben Wallace met in Washington to reaffirm the United States-United Kingdom defense relationship and discuss Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said in a readout of the conversation.

"The leaders discussed the importance of transatlantic cooperation and regional security in light of Russia's unprovoked and brutal attack on Ukraine," Kirby said on Wednesday. "They also discussed ongoing efforts to support Ukraine, including through the provision of security assistance."

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Discuss Defensive Aid for Ukraine.

Austin and Wallace also said they look forward to meeting again next month at the NATO Defense Ministerial meeting, Kirby added.

NATO is scheduled to hold a high-level leaders summit in Madrid, Spain, on June 29-30. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Says He Will Appoint New PM This Week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)