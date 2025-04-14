Islamabad, Apr 14 (PTI) A high-level US Congressional delegation currently in Pakistan on Monday visited the sacred Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur - one of the holiest sites for followers of the Sikh faith - and attended the Baisakhi celebrations.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi accompanied the delegation, which included Congressmen Thomas Richard Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson. Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker and US Consul General Kristen K. Hawkins were also with them, state-run Pakistan Television reported.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is the final resting place of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, who died in 1539 after living in the Kartarpur town for almost two decades in the 16th century.

The Sikh community warmly welcomed the US delegation at the Darshani Deori with flower petals. The Congress members extended greetings to the Sikh community on the occasion of the Baisakhi festival.

The delegation toured Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and viewed various sacred relics associated with Guru Nanak Dev. They were given a detailed briefing about the Gurdwara and the Kartarpur Corridor.

On the occasion, Suozzi, Jackson and Naqvi attended a prayer ceremony and visited the historic well. The delegation was honoured with traditional "saropas" and presented with ceremonial "kirpans."

The delegation also met Sikh pilgrims who had arrived from India and took pictures with them. Later, they visited the Langar Hall, where they shared a meal with the Sikh community.

The US delegation expressed their joy in attending the Sikh community's festival. The US delegation also visited the Zero Point.

The interior minister said that providing top-notch facilities for Sikh pilgrims is a top priority of the government and that the visa process has been made easier.

The Congressional delegation reached Pakistan on Saturday and so far met civil and military leaders.

The army said in a statement that the three-member delegation led by Congressman Bergman met Army chief General Asim Munir on Sunday and “discussed various matters of mutual interest.”

Although the US delegation has not yet commented on the meeting with Gen Munir, the army said that during the meeting, Pakistan and the US “emphasized regional security and defence cooperation.”

According to a statement from the Pakistani army, the two sides “reaffirmed the importance of enduring ties based on mutual respect, shared values, and shared strategic interests.”

General Munir appreciated the visit of the US delegation and reiterated his desire that Pakistan wants to deepen and diversify its long-standing partnership with the US, based on mutual respect for each other's national interests and mutual benefit.

Separately, the delegation also met members of parliament. Two lawmakers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were also among those who met the delegation.

State-run Radio Pakistan has reported that the Congressmen have termed their visit as highly successful and significant for the future.

Speaking about the visit, Congressman Bergman said the two countries are working in different sectors and promoting partnership. Minerals are a key sector in this partnership.

The Express Tribune newspaper reported that the delegation will visit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's capital Muzaffarabad, where local leaders would brief the delegation members on the "latest situation".

