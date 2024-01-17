Washington, DC [US], January 17 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tensions in the Red Sea, the United States on Wednesday formally designated the Yemen-based Houthi group as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" and said that the designation is important to impede terrorist funding to the Houthis.

"In response to these continuing threats and attacks, the United States announced the designation of Ansarallah, also known as the Houthis, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. This designation is an important tool to impede terrorist funding to the Houthis, further restrict their access to financial markets, and hold them accountable for their actions," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in an official statement.

Also Read | Accident on Pennsylvania Highway: Five People Killed by Tractor Trailer After Leaving Vehicles on Snowy Interstate 81 in US.

He said, "If the Houthis cease their attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, the United States will immediately re-evaluate this designation."

As per the official statement, the designation will take effect 30 days from now and allow the US to ensure that robust humanitarian carve-outs are in place, so its action targets the Houthis and not the people of Yemen.

Also Read | Pakistan Expels Tehran Ambassador in Response to Iranian Airstrike on Terrorist Camps.

Sullivan said in a statement, "We are rolling out unprecedented carve outs and licenses to help prevent adverse impacts on the Yemeni people. The people of Yemen should not pay the price for the actions of the Houthis. We are sending a clear message: commercial shipments into Yemeni ports on which the Yemeni people rely for food, medicine and fuel should continue and are not covered by our sanctions. This is in addition to the carveouts we include in all sanctions programs for food, medicine, and humanitarian assistance."

The US said that the Yemen-based Houthi militants have engaged in unprecedented attacks against United States military forces and international maritime vessels operating in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

"These attacks fit the textbook definition of terrorism. They have endangered U.S. personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized global trade, and threatened freedom of navigation. The United States and the international community have been united in our response and in condemning these attacks in the strongest terms, he added."

The Houthi rebels, who are an Iran-aligned group, claimed to launched the strikes in retaliation for Israel's Gaza conflict.

The Yemen-backed armed group said they will not stop targeting shipping assets trawling on the Red Sea till the ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza end.

The Houthis have launched several drone and missile attacks on Israel since it went to war with Hamas in Gaza. However, the majority of these projectiles were intercepted.

Israel launched air strikes in Gaza and later rolled out its cavalry across the border in response to the Hamas attacks on October 7, last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)