Washington, DC [US], December 16 (ANI): The United States Embassy in Dhaka has issued a nationwide security alert for American citizens following Bangladesh's announcement that its next parliamentary election and a national referendum will be held simultaneously on February 12, 2026.

In an advisory released on Monday, the US Embassy said political rallies and demonstrations are expected to increase as the election date approaches. It warned that even peaceful gatherings could escalate into violence. The alert urged US citizens across Bangladesh to remain vigilant, avoid demonstrations and large crowds, monitor local media for updates, and stay aware of their surroundings.

The warning comes after Bangladesh's Election Commission formally announced the schedule for the country's next national polls last week. Voting will be held for all 300 parliamentary seats on the same day as a national referendum, marking the first time in Bangladesh's history that twin polls will take place.

The February 2026 election will also be politically significant as it will be the first national vote since the student-led uprising that ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Since then, the country has been governed by an interim administration led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.

According to the schedule announcement, candidates will file their nomination papers on December 29, 2025. Candidates can campaign from January 22, 2026, untill 48 hours before the election.

Alongside the parliamentary election, voters will take part in a national referendum on the proposed "July Charter." The charter seeks major reforms to state institutions, including measures to curb executive authority and strengthen judicial independence, and is seen as a key element of the post-2024 political transition.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin announced the election schedule in a televised address to the nation on state broadcaster Bangladesh Television and state radio Bangladesh Betar. He said the Election Commission is preparing to conduct the polls in a free, fair and inclusive manner.

The US Embassy advised American citizens in Bangladesh to contact the embassy in Dhaka for consular assistance if required, and reiterated its guidance to avoid areas where protests or political activity are taking place. (ANI)

