Washington DC [US], July 5: As the US celebrates its Independence Day, also known as the Fourth of July, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden enjoyed the fireworks which adorn the sky over the National Mall in Washington DC on Tuesday (local time). Sharing the video of fireworks, President Biden tweeted, "Today, we celebrated independence, liberty, and freedom at your house -- the People's House."

First son Hunter Biden joined his father and other members of the Biden family at the White House and watched in awe, The New York Post reported.

Attendees were also treated to musical performances by the United States Military's Premier Bands, Grammy award-winning country musicians Brothers Osborne and three-time Grammy award-winning musician NE-YO, among other artists, according to the White House. "It's amazing what a difference music makes. No, no, I really mean it. Think about how music can change moods. Music can make us feel better," Biden said during his remarks at the event before Jill Biden introduced the next musical act. Did US President Joe Biden Fail To Recognise UK PM Rishi Sunak and Brush Him Aside? Here’s a Fact Check of the Viral Video.

Independence Day Celebration at White House

This Independence Day, we celebrate the American story. pic.twitter.com/bO6eCQB31c — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 4, 2023

The president and his wife hosted a barbecue for active-duty military families on the White House lawn Tuesday evening ahead of the nighttime fireworks.

The United States is celebrating its 247th independence day on July 4, 2023.

Meanwhile, New Yorkers also watched in awe Tuesday night as Macy's 47th annual Fourth of July fireworks show lit up the sky in a dazzling display of colours, said The New York Post. Crowds gathered along either side of the East River to get a view of the spectacular 25-minute extravaganza that featured 60,000 shells exploding into the night sky to celebrate Independence Day.

The show included a special tribute to Tina Turner, and many who watched from Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City were particularly impressed by the golden display of explosions honouring the "Queen of Rock 'N Roll," who died in May at the age of 83. The special section of the Macy's show featured Turner's song "The Best" as thousands of shells cast the night sky in gold hues and cascading shimmer. Hazmat Incident at White House: US Secret Service, Washington DC Fire Department Investigate Security Incident After Cocaine Hydrochloride Allegedly Found Near White House.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's Independence Day Celebration

On this historic day, US leaders and its citizens commemorate the sacrifices of the nation's revolutionaries who fought for independence from the British in 1776 and also acknowledge the efforts of US soldiers and military in safeguarding the nation.