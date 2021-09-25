Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): US and India are committed to taking on the toughest challenges both countries face together, said President Joe Biden on Friday after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This morning, I hosted Prime Minister Modi at the White House as we launch a new chapter in the history of U.S.-India ties. Our two nations are the largest democracies in the world, and we're committed to taking on the toughest challenges we face -- together," Biden tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the US, held his maiden bilateral meeting with US President Biden and attended the Quad leaders Summit.

Since January, PM Modi and Biden have participated in three summits. Two of them were hosted by President Biden - the Quad virtual summit in March and the Climate Change Summit in April which was also held virtually.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington for his much-touted US visit on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan on Thursday. (ANI)

