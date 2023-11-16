By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington DC [India], November 16 (ANI): US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday, hosted a welcome reception for world leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.

Biden in his remarks, said he hoped the assembled leaders would "make new connections and spark new partnerships." He noted that in the US, "Our workers are empowered and protected. Women and girls are full participants in every part of society."

Also present at the event was Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal who was invited to attend the APEC Summit in San Francisco. This reception comes as a part of Goyal's four-day visit to the US from November 13-16.

Notably, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping has 21 members, but India is not one of them. It had made a request to join the grouping in 1991, the year which saw the introduction of liberalisation and entirely changed the shape and trajectory of the Indian economy. While a majority of members are in favour of India's inclusion, some have opposed it, citing the country's record on economic reforms and claiming that it has' protectionist instincts'.

Another reason for India not being included in the grouping was a membership freeze, which was in force since 1997 but was not extended in 2012.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhof were also in attendance on Wednesday evening. Vice President Harris, a native of nearby Oakland and a former California senator, said those gathering this week will "continue our work together to improve the human condition."

The President and First Lady were joined by dozens of leaders from across Asia Pacific at a reception at the Exploratorium, a museum of science, technology and arts in San Francisco

Biden said San Francisco is where "America reaches out all across the Pacific" and "a place where many left their hearts."

The reception took place after the meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders reached agreements with him on a number of key issues, including curbing fentanyl production.

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal spearheaded a compelling interaction with Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and venture capitalists on Wednesday.

"Had an engaging interaction with Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs & Venture Capitalists. Highlighted how India's young talent, vibrant business ecosystem & growing economy present the perfect opportunity for investments. Menlo Park, California," Goyal posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Goyal met YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, and the two sides discussed how India presents a huge opportunity for YouTube to further expand its collaboration with New Delhi.

He also held a meeting with the CEO of Micron Technology Sanjay Mehrotra and discussed how India's growing semiconductor ecosystem presents vast opportunities for the companies to collaborate and expand its footprint in India.

The Union Minister also held a roundtable discussion with prominent academicians at Stanford University.

Goyal's outreach to Silicon Valley, a global hub for innovation and technology, marks a strategic move to fortify India's position in the international investment arena.

The minister's insights resonated with the entrepreneurial spirit of the gathered audience, fostering a dialogue aimed at forging stronger economic ties between India and the United States. (ANI)

