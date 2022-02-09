New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): US Embassy and Consulates in India partnered with State Governments in Karnataka, Telangana, and West Bengal under Regional English Language Office (RELO) programme to support the professional development of English language teachers.

Approximately 100 English language teachers and teacher trainers participated in the Wednesday launch of the TESOL Core Certificate Programme (TCCP) offered by the US Embassy in New Delhi, said the embassy statement.

At the launch ceremony, the US Mission's Minister Counsellor for Public Affairs Gloria Berbena joined President of TESOL International Gabriele Kleckova in welcoming the participants.

"We strongly believe that English is a vital tool for students to access higher education, enhance their employment opportunities, and fulfil their dreams. Teachers play a critical role in this endeavour and in shaping the future of this country," said Berbena.

"The Karnataka Department of Education is happy to collaborate with the U.S. Consulate in Chennai to build the capacity of English language teachers. In light of the recommendations of the NEP 2020, the state plans to improve classroom processes by providing quality learning opportunities for children. We hope to have more such collaborations to enhance quality in school education," said Dr Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka.

TCCP is an intensive 140-hour, English language teacher training programme that will help them in learning cutting-edge, research-based teaching strategies.

Upon graduation, they will be better equipped to guide fellow teachers in creating student-centred, critical thinking classrooms that provide students with the English language proficiency and 21st-century skills envisioned by India's National Education Policy, added the US Embassy statement.

Through these courses, the US Embassy aims to support state governments in the professional development of a cohort of K-12 teachers who, in turn, can support the professional development of teachers in their state.

This model has worked very successfully with the Government of Delhi, which now has a cohort of about 200 mentor teachers supporting 10,000 English teachers, who in turn enhance the English capacity of 2.2 million Delhi students. (ANI)

