Washington [US], June 19 (ANI): National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Saturday (local time) tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a National Security Council spokesperson.

He is the latest member of the Biden administration to have been infected with the coronavirus.

Also Read | Ex-Amazon Web Services Engineer Convicted of Hacking Data of 100 Million Customers.

"He is asymptomatic, and he has not been in close contact with the President," said NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson, reported CNN.

Sullivan met Friday with Aissata Tall Sall, the foreign minister of Senegal, at the White House to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and global food security, according to a statement from the NSC. He also met with his Chinese counterpart on Monday in Luxembourg.

Also Read | Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has reported nearly 86 million COVID-19 cases and over 1 million related deaths in total. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)