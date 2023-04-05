Washington, Apr 5 (PTI) US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have extended their greetings of Mahavir Jayanti to the Jain community across the world and encouraged people to strive for peace and harmony.

“(First Lady) Jill (Biden) and I wish a happy and prosperous Mahavir Jayanti to all those observing. Today, we recognise the values of Mahavir Swami and strive to live with peace, truth, and harmony,” Biden tweeted on Tuesday.

Also Read | Japan: More Dolphins Washed Ashore Near Tokyo for Second Straight Day.

Vice President Harris also sent her greetings on the occasion.

“On Mahavir Jayanti, Doug and I join Jains around the world in celebrating the birth of Mahavir Swami, who taught that all living beings are equal. Today, let us recommit to upholding these universal values of respect and non-violence,” Harris tweeted.

Also Read | Donald Trump Becomes First Former US President To Be Arrested, To Face Charges in Porn Star Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe.

The greetings from the US president and the vice president were welcomed by an Indian American community leader.

“We members of the Jain community thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for sending greetings on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, which no other president has done in the last,” said community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria.

“On this day, let us also take a pledge to work towards creating a more peaceful and harmonious world by following the path of Ahimsa, which was the core principle of Lord Mahavir's teachings," he said.

Let us strive to create a society where there is no violence, discrimination, or hatred, and where everyone is treated with equal dignity and respect, Bhutoria said in a statement.

“As we celebrate the birth of Lord Mahavir, let us also take a moment to reflect on his life and teachings, and to seek inspiration from his journey towards enlightenment. May this day bring us closer to our true selves and help us lead a life of purpose, compassion, and righteousness," Bhutoria said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)