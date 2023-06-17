Washington D.C. [US], June 17 (ANI): Rehearsal by young musicians in the US is underway ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country.

Srinath, a musician said: "I've been privileged to coordinate a huge cultural program inviting PM Modi to the US next week on June 21. So, we have about 25 different programs lined up, participated by over 15 different cultural teams representing various states and cultures, also representing the entire Indian culture, bringing that to the heart of DC on June 21."

Also Read | PM Modi US Fan Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi an Inspiration to Me, Says Fan Who Flaunts 'NMODI' Car Number Plate in Maryland.

Another musician Raghu Pantulla, said: "We grew up singing patriotic songs in India. So when we moved here, now it is my 'Karma bhumi'. So it's a confluence of both the cultures that we're presenting today and on the great occasion of PM Modi visiting us, we are really proud of presenting this."

Meanwhile, a Prime Minister Modi fan in Maryland, USA, who flaunts an 'NMODI' car number plate, said the PM is an inspiration to him, and he is eagerly waiting to welcome him to the US.

Also Read | Dog Raped in US: Indiana Man Has Sex With Family Dog, Threatens Mother After She Catches Him; Charged With Bestiality and Intimidation.

"I took this plate back in 2016, November. Narendra Modi is an inspiration to me. He inspires me to do something good for the nation, for society, for the world. PM Modi is coming here so I'm eagerly waiting to welcome him," said Raghavendra.

Also, ahead of PM Modi's visit to the US, the Indian Tricolour was seen flying high outside the White House, in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

An Indian national residing in New Jersey, Jesal Nar, said, "It's really an honour and pride to see the tricolour. I go across the United States for my work purpose carrying a tricolour."

PM Modi is all set for his first state visit to the US next week. From June 20-24. PM Modi will address the Joint Sitting of the US Congress and will also meet a number of American politicians, prominent citizens as well as noted personalities from the diaspora. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)