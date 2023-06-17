Mumbai, June 17: In a shocking incident of bestiality that took place in the United States, a 20-year-old Indiana man allegedly had sex with his family’s dog in Elkhart. The accused, who was reportedly caught by his mother while engaging in the sick act allegedly threatened to kill her with a hammer. The accused has been identified as Blake Reffett, a resident of Elkhart.

According to a report in the New York Post, Reffer has been charged with bestiality and intimidation. As per the report, Blake was caught red-handed by his mother who saw him with his pants down and their family dog pinned on the couch. The incident is said to have taken place in March last year. US Shocker: Finance Executive Raped Teen by Overdosing Her on Cocaine and Ketamine After Targeting Her on Instagram.

Accused Threatened To Kill Mother

Last week, Blake was reportedly charged with bestiality and intimidation with a deadly weapon. Officials told the court that the accused allegedly grabbed a hammer and then threatened to kill his mom when she caught him in the "sick act". The accused did not stop there and even went to threaten his mother that he would burn her body if she called the police.

Cops also said that they observed blood and red marks on the pet dog. Later, a veterinarian confirmed that the pet dog suffered trauma. After the incident came to light in March 2022, the police executed a search warrant on June 10 against Blake. They even heard Reffett reportedly making a reference to attacking his mother. Dog Attack in US: Minor Boy Mauled to Death by Four Canines in Idaho, Mother Injured While Saving Him.

Blake was booked in March 2022 and has been lodged in Elkhart County Jail, where he has been on a USD 5,000 bond. In a similar incident that took place in the US State of Mississippi, a woman was arrested for filming herself having sex with a dog and later sharing the videos on social media. A police officer who watched the deplorable footage of the incident described it as one of the "most disturbing cases" he had ever seen.

