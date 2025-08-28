Washington DC [US], August 28 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Washington, DC, ahead of the agency's Board of Governors meeting scheduled in Vienna from September 8 to 12.

Rubio reaffirmed US support for the IAEA, discussing global nuclear safety, security, and safeguards, including the agency's monitoring efforts in Iran.

He also underlined the United States' commitment to advancing the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

In a post on X, Rubio wrote, "Reaffirmed U.S. support for the @iaeaorg in my meeting with Director General @rafaelmgrossi. We discussed ways to promote global nuclear safety, security, and safeguards--including IAEA efforts to monitor Iran. The U.S. is committed to advancing the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons."

The US State Department, through Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, said the meeting also touched on safety issues at nuclear facilities in Ukraine and monitoring efforts in Iran.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi prior to the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors meeting taking place in Vienna, Austria, from September 8-12, 2025. They discussed global nuclear safety, including at Ukrainian nuclear facilities, and IAEA efforts to conduct monitoring and verification activities, including in Iran. Secretary Rubio reiterated to DG Grossi the United States' commitment to supporting the IAEA in promoting the peaceful use of nuclear technology and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons," Pigott said.

Grossi, in turn, welcomed continued US backing.

"Timely and important exchange with @StateDept's @SecRubio @marcorubio today in Washington, D.C., on @IAEAorg's work in Iran & Ukraine and strong US-IAEA cooperation as nuclear innovation advances. Grateful for continued support to our mission for peace," he wrote on X.

The US State Department also confirmed that Rubio held separate discussions with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Iran's nuclear activities.

Pigott said, "All reiterated their commitment to ensuring that Iran never develops or obtains a nuclear weapon."

Meanwhile, according to Al Jazeera, Iran's foreign minister said that while IAEA inspectors had entered Iran with the consent of the country's Supreme National Security Council, this "does not mark the resumption of full cooperation" with the UN agency.

Separately, IAEA has confirmed that its chief is receiving special security protection in Austria, Anadolu Agency reported.

Andolu Agency, citing Fredrik Dahl, a spokesperson for the UN agency, said Grossi is being guarded by the Austrian police Cobra unit following a threat, the source of which has not been identified. (ANI)

