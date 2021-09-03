Washington, Sep 3 (AP) The Pentagon says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Persian Gulf allies to thank them for their cooperation in the evacuations from Afghanistan.

Spokesman John Kirby said Austin will depart Sunday and visit Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

He said the Pentagon chief will reaffirm US defense relationships in the region. He also will visit with US service members.

Qatar's permission for the United States to temporarily house Afghan evacuees at al-Udeid air base was a key to facilitating the Kabul airlift. It will be Austin's first visit to the Gulf since President Joe Biden announced in April that he was ending US military involvement in Afghanistan. (AP)

