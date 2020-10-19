Washington [US], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Supreme Court has decided to review the legality of the Trump's administration's Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, a court filing revealed on Monday.

In the case Wolf, Secretary of Homeland [Security], et al. V. Innovation Law Lab, et al., the US Supreme Court will review the legality of the MPP program, but no date has been scheduled for the hearing, according to the court filing.

Also Read | US Senate Elections 2020: How Numbers Are Stacked Up? Can Democrats Gain Control of Upper Chamber of Congress?.

In late February, the US Supreme Court overruled a decision by the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit granting a temporary block of the MPP program, which requires migrants seeking asylum in the United States to stay in Mexico while they await their immigration proceedings.

The Court of Appeals said the Trump administration's policies were inconsistent with US and international laws and temporarily blocked the MPP program as well as a presidential proclamation that disqualified certain migrants' eligibility for asylum.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2020: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sends Gifts to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Tens of thousands of asylum-seekers along the US southern border have been subjected to the Trump administration's MPP policy with very few migrants being granted asylum. In addition, asylum hearings for migrants waiting in Mexico have been delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)