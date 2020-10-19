Dhaka, October 19: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent congratulatory gifts to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Durga Puja, a government official said on Monday.

“The gifts were channelled through the protocol wing of the premier's office,” an official in the prime minister's office, who was familiar with the process, said. Durga Puja 2020: Mamata Banerjee Announces Rs 50,000 For Each Puja Committee in West Bengal, Issues Guidelines For Setting Up Pandals Amid COVID-19.

The gifts have been sent through the Benapole-Petropole land route to be delivered to Banerjee through the Bangladesh deputy high commission officials in Kolkata. Durga Puja 2020 in West Bengal: Pandals No-Entry Zones For Visitors, Only Organisers Allowed, Orders Calcutta High Court.

Unconfirmed reports said the gifts included a sari, sweets and flowers. The five-day long Durga Puja festival this year will culminate on October 25.