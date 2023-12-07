Las Vegas, December 7: At least three people were killed and one seriously injured following a shooting on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus in the US, CNN reported on Wednesday. "According to our investigators at the scene, we have three deceased victims and one additional victim in critical condition at a local hospital. The suspect in this #activeshooter incident is also deceased," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted on X.

The victims were taken to hospitals and the suspected shooter on the campus "has been located and deceased", CNN reported quoting the LAPD. Authorities in Las Vegas were still evacuating buildings on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus following a shooting, the University Police Services posted on X. US Shooting: Faculty Member Killed After Gunman Opens Fire, Students Jump Out of Windows at University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill (Watch Video).

Authorities asked anyone on campus to continue sheltering in place until the area is cleared, and described the incident as an "active investigation."

Earlier, on Wednesday, police responded to reports of a shooting with multiple victims on the campus, near Beam Hall, the home of the university's Lee Business School, according to a social media post.

At 11.54 am (local time), the university posted an emergency notice online, saying, "University Police responding to report of shots fire in BEH evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT." Shortly after, the university informed that police were responding to "additional report of shots fired in the Student Union", and advised people to evacuate the area. US Shooting: Four Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at Elementary School in Tennessee.

"I was sitting outside, I was just having breakfast. I heard three loud booms and I was like, oh, what was that?" a student told CNN affiliate KVVU, adding, "Police showed up, then I ran inside. "After two minutes, more shots. I ran into the basements, and I was there for 20," the student said, adding, "I was just hearing a lot of shots." This latest incident comes as students are in the middle of a study week before taking final exams and going on winter break, in the same city that suffered the worst mass shooting in modern US history in 2017, CNN reported.

