Washingotn DC [US], June 13 (ANI): Secretary of US Department of Transportation Sean Duffy on Thursday (local time) expressed condolences for the loss of lives in the Air India crash.

Duffy said that the department was working with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to assist India in the investigation of the crash.

In a post on X, he said, "We're deeply saddened by the crash in India. Our prayers are with the families who lost loved ones. As always, safety is paramount. That's why we're working with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to assist India in the investigation of the crash. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigators are deploying to the crash site. We are prepared to send additional resources to get the data we need to ensure the safety of the flying public. The FAA has already engaged Boeing and GE to review any necessary information as part of the investigation. As the NTSB leads the investigation, we will not hesitate to implement any safety recommendations that may arise. We will follow the facts and put safety first."

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), an independent US government agency tasked with investigating transportation accidents and incidents, said that they will lead a team of US investigators to probe the Air India crash in Gujarat.

The NTSB stated that as per protocols, all information on the investigation will be provided by India.

In a post on X, it said, "The NTSB will be leading a team of US investigators travelling to India to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau with its investigation into the crash of an Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday. Per international protocols under the International Civil Aviation Organization's Annex 13, all information on the investigation will be provided by the Government of India."

US President Donald Trump, while talking about the Air India plane crash, said that it was a "horrific" crash.

Trump added that India is "a big country, a strong country, and they'll handle it, I'm sure, but I let them know that anything we can do will be over there immediately."

"It was a horrific crash. It looks like most are gone. Maybe you have a couple of survivors that we just heard of. That was a horrible crash. No one has any idea what it might be. I gave them a couple of pointers. I said, maybe you will look at this. We saw the plane it looked like it was flying pretty well. It didn't look like there was an explosion. It looked like maybe the engines lost power. That is a terrible crash. One of the worst in aviation history," he said. (ANI)

