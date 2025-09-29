Michigan, September 29: A tragic scene unfolded Sunday in Grand Blanc, Michigan, when a 40-year-old man drove his car into a church building, opened fire on worshippers, and set the building on fire, leaving at least two people dead and several others wounded, CNN reported. The attack happened at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a large service. Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said the gunman, identified as a man from Burton, Michigan, used an assault rifle and appeared to target people inside the church. "He then exited his vehicle, firing several rounds at individuals within the church," Renye said.

Two officers were involved in a shootout and killed the suspect, and police believe there is only one person involved. "We believe we have the guy who did this," Renye added. At least eight people were shot, including some who are in critical condition. Authorities confirmed that children are among the wounded, and the victims have been taken to local hospitals for treatment. Officials expect to find more victims once the fire-damaged building is fully secured, as per CNN. US School Mass Shooting: Firing Reported at Annunciation Church and Catholic School in Minneapolis, Shooter Among 2 Dead.

Photos of the suspect's truck in the Michigan church shooting have been verified. Picture 1 shows the truck before the fire spread, 2 shows the aftermath, 3 from a drone, and 4 on Google Streetview. pic.twitter.com/cvFyNyGjjh — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) September 28, 2025

UPDATE: Police identify Michigan church shooter as 40-year-old Thomas Sanford pic.twitter.com/CjWNrFpMQC — BNO News (@BNONews) September 28, 2025

The gunman is dead, and the motive behind the attack is still unknown. Investigators are working to determine what led to the violence. As for the fire, police believe it was deliberately set by the suspect. "We're still trying to determine exactly when and where that fire started," Renye said. "We believe more people were near the fire and were unable to get out of the church."

The investigation: Authorities will execute a search warrant at the suspect's residence and go through cell phone records to "find out if there was a motive," Renye said. Michigan Shooting: Suspect Shot, Killed by Security Guard After Shooting at Crosspointe Church in Wayne; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

He said the FBI has allocated "100 agents to the area" to help get statements from witnesses. Separately, a source told CNN a bomb squad was assessing a suspicious item found on church property. Sunday's shooting and fire came as members mourned the death of Russell M Nelson, the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to CNN. Nelson, who was 101 when he died last night, was the oldest-ever president of the church. He became the leader of the LDS Church in 2018.

