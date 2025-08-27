Parents Comfort Each Other After Shooting at Catholic School in Minneapolis (Photo Credits: X/ @CoffindafferFBI)

A shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and Church in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, August 27, left at least two people dead and more than a dozen others wounded, according to officials. Reportedly, the gunman, armed with a rifle, died from a self-inflicted wound. The shooting occurred just before 8:30 AM, shortly after morning mass began, sending students and parents into panic. Young children in uniforms were seen leaving the school holding their parents’ hands as emergency responders secured the area. Students from pre-K to eighth grade were evacuated safely while injured victims received medical attention. US Shooting: 5 Soldiers Shot As Gunman Opens Fire Inside Fort Stewart Army Base in Georgia; Shooter Arrested.

School Shooting Leaves 2 Dead

1 killed and 6 injured at the Annunciation Catholic School Shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The shooter is dead - Coward took his own life. What agenda did he have other than a self-serving one? K - 8...Just kids.#Catholicschoolshooting#annunciationchurch pic.twitter.com/bsFWk3iiWm — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) August 27, 2025

Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic School, Suspect Dead

BREAKING: The shooter is "contained" and there's "no active threat to the community," Minneapolis officials said after a shooting was reported at Annunciation Catholic School. LATEST: https://t.co/EnwzmIL7NZ pic.twitter.com/xZ3nFlwXOP — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2025

