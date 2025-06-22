Wayne, Jun 22: Police in Michigan say a suspect has been shot and killed by a security guard after a shooting at a church in a suburb of Detroit.

The Wayne Police Department says officers responded to an active shooter at Crosspointe Church in Wayne on Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers determined that a security guard for the church shot and killed the suspect. One victim was shot in the leg. US Shooting: 7 Injured in Gunfire at Park in Washington State, Police Say ‘Dispute Between 2 Groups Escalated to Gunshots’.

Police are investigating and have asked residents to avoid the area.

