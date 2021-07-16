Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): Arguing that "peaceful and stable" Afghanistan is in the interest of all of its neighbouring countries in the region, the United States on Thursday urged all parties involved in the Afghan conflict to reach a negotiated political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

When asked whether the United States encouraged India to engage in talks with the Taliban, the US State Department said Washington continues to galvanise and support the diplomatic process toward peace in Afghanistan.

"A peaceful, stable Afghanistan is in the interest of all of Afghanistan's neighbours and countries in the region. Regional consensus and support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process are important for enduring peace," a state department spokesperson told ANI.

"We continue to do all we can to galvanize and support the diplomatic process toward peace. Together with the international community, we urge all parties to reach a negotiated political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire," the spokesperson added.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Last week, the Afghanistan government had said that the fall of key dry ports has disrupted exports and imports, imposing negative impacts on the country's economic activities.

Recently, the Taliban claimed they have captured the main border crossing with Pakistan, in southern Kandahar province. As the Taliban advances and take control of more and more territory, Pakistan has been accused to provide support to support.

On Thursday, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh alleged that Pakistan is giving air support to the Taliban and threatened to hit back if Afghan forces try to retake the Spin Boldak border area.

The US state department spokesperson did not comment on Saleh's allegations. (ANI)

