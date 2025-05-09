Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert F. Prevost of the U.S. appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican (Image/Reuters)

Washington DC [US], May 9 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance on Friday extended his greetings to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election.

Vance expressed his hope that millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election! I'm sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!"

The Vatican conclave on Thursday chose a new Pope, Robert Prevost - the first American pope, Vatican News said.

The Cardinals gathered in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel have elected 69-year-old Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th Pope, who took the name Pope Leo XIV.

Pope Leo XIV becomes the 267th pontiff of the church">Roman Catholic Church. He is the first American to lead the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti, the senior cardinal deacon appeared on the St. Peter's balcony that overlooks the St Peter's square and announced, "Habemus Papam!" - "We have a pope."

US President Donald Trump was among the first world leaders to offer his congratulations. "Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

At the Vatican the doors on the balcony opened to reveal the new Pope who greeted the crowds with, "May peace be with all of you."

"Brothers and sisters dearest, this is the first greeting of Christ resurrected. I would like to offer a greeting of peace to reach your families, all of you, wherever you are. May peace be with you," he said.

In his first comments in Italian, Pope Leo XIV said wants this message of peace to "enter your hearts, to reach your families and all people, wherever they are."

Paying tribute to his predecessor Pope Francis, he urges faithful to "move forward, without fear, united, hand in hand with God and with each other." (ANI)

