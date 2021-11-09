Washington, Nov 9 (PTI) The US India Strategic and Partnership Forum, a top India-centric American business advocacy group, on Tuesday announced plans to expand its operations by opening three new offices in Boston, Dallas and Los Angeles.

“These new offices will serve to promote the objectives of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) in the US, including our work related to energy, entrepreneurship, finance, technology, and media, and will expand the influence of our growing team across the United States and India,” the group said in a statement.

John Chambers, Chairman of USISPF, and Taranjit Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the US applauded the announcement.

“This is a reflection of the momentum and growth in bilateral ties, cutting across sectors. I am confident that the greater engagement at the state level will further strengthen the economic and commercial pillars of India-US partnership,” Sandhu said.

According to Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of USISPF, these new offices are a symbol of their growing influence in the US and the significance of the reach of the broader US-India partnership.

“We are excited to be able to serve our members and build lasting ties in additional parts of the U.S. and believe that the interest we've seen already is an example of just how powerful the partnership between the two countries can be,” Aghi said.

