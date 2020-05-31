World News | Vande Bharat Flight Departs from Qatar with 154 Indians

World. (File Image)

Doha [Qatar], May 31 (ANI): An Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission with 154 stranded Indians on board departed from Qatar on Sunday.

This is the 14th flight from Doha under Vande Bharat's mission which was launched early this month to bring back Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus lockdown.

So far, 2322 people and 64 infants have been evacuated from Qatar under the mission, according to the Indian Embassy in Qatar.

"AI-972 took off a short while ago from HIA for Srinagar/Amritsar with 154 passengers, including 3 infants. This was the 14th flight from Doha under #VandeBharat, bringing the total number of repatriated passengers to 2322, plus 64 infants," Indian embassy tweeted.

On May 30, 4273 people were successfully repatriated on 26 flights from across the world, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. (ANI)

