Caracas [Venezuela], January 8 (ANI): Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez stated that relations with the US have suffered an unprecedented "stain," even as she asserted that the country will continue pursuing a diversified economic strategy engaging major markets across all continents, El Cooperante reported.

Speaking during a live broadcast on state television VTV, Rodriguez said the US has adopted a policy of "exclusion" toward Venezuela, while emphasising that economic and trade ties between the two countries are neither unusual nor disproportionate.

"The first thing I must say is that there is a stain on our relations that has never occurred before in our history. But it is also important to emphasize that the economic and trade relations between the United States and Venezuela are neither extraordinary nor irregular. 71% of Venezuelan exports are concentrated in eight countries, and of those, 25% are destined for the United States. Venezuela's economic relations are diversified across various markets around the world," she said, according to El Cooperante.

Rodriguez said both the public and private sectors would have access to global markets, underlining Venezuela's openness to international cooperation. "Products made in Venezuela will be our greatest ambassador, carrying the message that we have not given up. Our hands are open for collaboration and cooperation."

She also announced plans to introduce legislation on socioeconomic rights aimed at regulating price formation to prevent speculation, while outlining upcoming reforms to the National Electric Service Law, El Cooperante reported.

"We have been making progress in the recovery of the electrical system. But the Venezuela we are aiming for is one that requires growth and an electrical system that is in optimal condition to guarantee the lives of Venezuelans," Rodriguez said, adding that a law promoting the "rational use of energy" would also be developed.

Addressing energy relations, Rodriguez rejected allegations related to narcotics trafficking, saying resource interests were the real motivation behind external pressure. "The whole drug trafficking thing was just an excuse; what they've always wanted are the resources. We've had a very clear position: we're open to energy relationships where all parties benefit, where cooperation is clearly defined in a commercial agreement. We're willing, absolutely."

She further announced an upcoming bill aimed at ensuring stability and called on all political forces to work together to address internal divisions. "Extremist or fascist social, political, and economic expressions cannot be allowed, because they have led to very dangerous situations for the life of this Republic. That is why we must have programs for peace and national coexistence."

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Venezuela's National Assembly informed the Executive Branch of the start of the new legislative period and outlined six priority areas of work for the year, El Cooperante reported.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Parliament would continue defending the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and peace amid ongoing tensions. "We must express to you, Madam President, our willingness to collaborate not only with the organs of public or executive power, which govern the functions of the State in the national territory, but with all the people of Venezuela for the consolidation of peace," he said.

He said lawmakers would focus on six major areas, including peace consolidation, economic growth, strengthening popular power initiatives, expanding new economic models, protecting citizens' lives, and reorganising the "Venezuelan legislative tree."

On legislative reforms, Rodriguez said Parliament plans to consolidate laws into eight major legal codes, including a new popular penal code, a commercial code, a civil code, an ecological and environmental code, a code for the protection of vulnerable people, a code for direct democracy and an electoral code.

Addressing the Assembly, interim President Delcy Rodriguez welcomed both government and opposition lawmakers, urging reconciliation. "I want to welcome you to a new political moment for our country. A political moment where we have the highest awareness of what sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence mean--the highest virtues of a Republic, and these are above any public power. I invite you to take advantage of this moment for reconciliation," she said.

She criticised the 2015 National Assembly for what she described as contributing to acts of aggression earlier this month and called for unity to guide Venezuela toward development, peace and stability.

Rodriguez said her administration's focus is on expanding productive capacity rather than preserving elite interests, announcing plans to introduce legislation regulating exports and imports to support domestic production.

Her remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump said Venezuela would use revenue from a new oil agreement to purchase goods made exclusively in the US, El Cooperante reported.

"I have just been informed that Venezuela will exclusively purchase products manufactured in the United States with the money it receives from our new Oil Agreement. These purchases will include, among other things, U.S. agricultural products, medicines, medical devices, and U.S.-made equipment to improve Venezuela's electrical grid and energy facilities," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said Venezuela is "committed" to doing business with the US as its main partner, calling the move a "wise and very beneficial" decision for both countries. (ANI)

