London [United Kingdom], May 6 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday, during his two-day visit to the United Kingdom, met with King Charles III, the First Lady of the United States and other world leaders during a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Dhankhar interacted with Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, during the reception by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Vice President also joined leaders of the Commonwealth countries at a special event hosted by King Charles III at the Marlborough House, London. He exchanged views with Commonwealth leaders on making the institution of the Commonwealth stronger and more focused.

At Buckingham Palace, Dhankhar also interacted with Isaac Herzog, President of Israel and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also interacted with former and current Members of Parliament of Indian origin in London.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife on Friday landed at Stansted Airport of London on a two-day visit to attend the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

Vice President is accompanied by his spouse Dr Sudesh Dhankhar during the UK visit.

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III will take place on Saturday morning, May 6.

During his 2 days visit to the United Kingdom, Dhankhar on Saturday will join a gathering of about 2,000 dignitaries, including heads of state and government, at the coronation ceremony.

The United Kingdom (UK) extended an invitation recently to the international community, including India to attend the coronation Ceremony.

In the UK, Unitary democracy governed within the framework of a constitutional monarchy, the Monarch (now King) is the head of State and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is the head of the Government.

The coronation of Elizabeth II as queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms took place on June 2, 1953, at Westminster Abbey in London.

India and UK have a historic relationship and share values of democracy, the rule of law and many complementarities and convergences. The relationship was elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021 with the adoption of Roadmap 2030 for Future Relations.

In September last year, President Droupadi Murmu visited London to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offered condolences.

In November 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and carried out discussions to boost trade between the two countries. (ANI)

