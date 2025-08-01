New Delhi, August 1: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for the 17th Vice Presidential election, with polling to be held on September 9. The election is being held to fill the vacancy in the Vice President's office following a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs dated July 22. The new Vice President will serve a full five-year term from the date the office is assumed.

According to the schedule shared by the poll panel, the notification for the election will be issued on August 7, last date for making nominations is August 21, date for the scrutiny of nominations on August 22, last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is August 25, the date of poll (if needed) on September 9 (between 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.) and the date of counting (if needed) on the same day of polling. The Vice President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The 2025 electoral college is composed of 788 members, including 233 elected (presently five seats are vacant in the Upper House) and 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of the Lok Sabha (one seat vacant in the Lower House). Vice President Election 2025 Date: EC Announces Schedule for VP Polls, Polling on September 9.

Currently, there are 782 members in the electoral college due to vacant seats. The election is conducted via a secret ballot using a system of proportional representation with a single transferable vote. The ECI has appointed the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha as the Returning Officer for the election. The poll will be held in Room No. F-101, Vasudha, First Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi. Vice President Election 2025: EC Publishes Booklet for Public Awareness on Vice Presidential Poll.

Notably, the Constitution has expressly provided that election to the office of Vice-President shall be by secret ballot. Therefore, the electors are expected to scrupulously maintain the secrecy of their votes. There is no concept of open voting in this election, and showing the ballot to anyone under any circumstances in the case of Presidential and Vice Presidential elections is totally prohibited.

